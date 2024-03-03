Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Missouri State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against UIC.

If Missouri State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-15 in no time. On the other hand, UIC will have to make due with an 11-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: UIC 11-19, Missouri State 15-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC is 0-3 against the Bears since November of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UIC fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bulldogs on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 107-105. UIC has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

UIC's loss came about despite a quality game from Toby Okani, who scored 31 points along with two steals and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Okani has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Rivera, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They lost 75-74 to the Redbirds on a last-minute jump shot From Johnny Kinziger.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from N.J. Benson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Flames have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season. As for the Bears, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-15.

UIC is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

UIC ended up a good deal behind the Bears in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 74-57. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Missouri State is a 5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 2 years.