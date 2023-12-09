Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-4, Morgan State 3-8

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will be playing at home against the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. Morgan State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Morgan State's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end. They walked away with a 92-80 win over the Retrievers. The victory was just what Morgan State needed coming off of a 88-54 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, VA-Lynchburg's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Hornets, falling 106-73. VA-Lynchburg found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 3-8. As for the Dragons, they bumped their record down to 0-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VA-Lynchburg struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Morgan State against VA-Lynchburg in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 123-59 win. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will VA-Lynchburg turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.