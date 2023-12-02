Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Pacific 4-4, N. Arizona 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Pacific has enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Coming off a loss in a game Pacific was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers came up short against the Matadors and fell 80-69.

Burke Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Cam Denson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks couldn't handle the Gauchos on Wednesday and fell 70-59. N. Arizona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 4-4 and the Matadors to 5-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, N. Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Pacific against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pacific have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.