Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: CSNorthridge 5-2, N. Colorado 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $24.15

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will head out on the road to face off against the N. Colorado Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. CSNorthridge pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Bears.

Last Wednesday, the Matadors earned a 80-69 victory over the Tigers. The win made it back-to-back wins for CSNorthridge.

Among those leading the charge was De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds. Jordan Brinson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bears had to settle for a 74-72 loss against the Toreros on Wednesday. N. Colorado has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, N. Colorado had strong showings from Brock Wisne, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds, and Riley Abercrombie, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Matadors to 5-2 and the Tigers to 4-4.

While only CSNorthridge took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Colorado is a 4-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.