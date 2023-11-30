Halftime Report

A win for N. Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 29-23 lead against Robert Morris.

If N. Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, Robert Morris will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-4, N. Kentucky 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.49

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Robert Morris Colonials and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FDU scored an imposing 86 points on Sunday, Robert Morris still came out on top. The Colonials walked away with a 97-86 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Norse earned a 72-64 win over the Sharks on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Norse, they pushed their record up to 3-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a big 8-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Norse, as the game opened with the Norse as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.

Feb 02, 2023 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Robert Morris 52

Dec 03, 2022 - N. Kentucky 60 vs. Robert Morris 56

Feb 24, 2022 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Robert Morris 64

Jan 15, 2022 - Robert Morris 74 vs. N. Kentucky 64

Jan 23, 2021 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Robert Morris 74

Jan 22, 2021 - N. Kentucky 81 vs. Robert Morris 76

Injury Report for N. Kentucky

Hubertas Pivorius: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Robert Morris

No Injury Information