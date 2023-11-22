Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Fresno State 2-1, N. Mex. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, N. Mex. State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Saturday, the Aggies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears, taking the game 76-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Mex. State.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Fresno State proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Bulldogs made off with a 87-68 victory. With that win, Fresno State brought their scoring average up to 77.7 points per game.

Isaiah Hill and Donavan Yap Jr. were among the main playmakers for Fresno State as the former scored 17 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds and the latter scored 23 points.

The Aggies now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Mex. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fresno State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Injury Report for N. Mex. State

Davion Bradford: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Fresno State