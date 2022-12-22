Who's Playing

Louisville @ NC State

Current Records: Louisville 2-10; NC State 10-3

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at PNC Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-68 on the road and the Wolfpack taking the second 79-63.

On Saturday, NC State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 70-66. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: forward DJ Burns (18), guard Terquavion Smith (16), guard Casey Morsell (15), and guard Jarkel Joiner (12).

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, falling 75-67. Guard El Ellis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and six assists.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack are now 10-3 while the Cardinals sit at 2-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against U of L.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won five out of their last seven games against NC State.