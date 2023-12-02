Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: N. Mex. State 4-5, New Mexico 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pit. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Mex. State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Mustangs 84-49 at home. N. Mex. State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matchups by 35 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Bulldogs.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 2 assists.

The Aggies have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-5 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 35 points. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

N. Mex. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played New Mexico.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Mex. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 17.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.