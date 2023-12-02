Who's Playing
N. Mex. State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos
Current Records: N. Mex. State 4-5, New Mexico 6-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The N. Mex. State Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pit. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
N. Mex. State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Mustangs 84-49 at home. N. Mex. State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matchups by 35 points or more this season.
Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Bulldogs.
New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 2 assists.
The Aggies have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-5 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 35 points. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.
N. Mex. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played New Mexico.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Mex. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
New Mexico is a big 17.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 154.5 points.
Series History
N. Mex. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.
- Dec 06, 2021 - N. Mex. State 78 vs. New Mexico 76
- Nov 30, 2021 - New Mexico 101 vs. N. Mex. State 94
- Dec 14, 2019 - New Mexico 69 vs. N. Mex. State 62
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. N. Mex. State 77
- Dec 04, 2018 - N. Mex. State 100 vs. New Mexico 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - N. Mex. State 98 vs. New Mexico 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - N. Mex. State 65 vs. New Mexico 62
- Nov 17, 2017 - N. Mex. State 75 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - N. Mex. State 84 vs. New Mexico 71
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Mexico 72 vs. N. Mex. State 59