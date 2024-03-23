Halftime Report

Alabama A&M and Norfolk State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alabama A&M leads 31-28 over Norfolk State.

Alabama A&M came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Norfolk State 21-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in a SWAC postseason contest. The Spartans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who come in off a win.

Austin Peay typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Alabama A&M proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 81-71 win over the Governors. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, as the Bulldogs' was.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Norfolk State's good fortune finally ran out last Friday. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Howard.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Christian Ings, who scored 11 points along with five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamarii Thomas, who scored 14 points along with four steals.

Alabama A&M is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-22 record this season. As for Norfolk State, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-11.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Alabama A&M is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 6-10 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Alabama A&M came up short against Norfolk State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 89-83. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.