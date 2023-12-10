Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Fordham 4-5, North Texas 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will face off against the Fordham Rams at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

North Texas unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos.

Despite the defeat, North Texas had strong showings from Jason Edwards, who scored 20 points along with 3 steals, and CJ Noland, who scored 12 points along with 4 steals. Noland continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, North Texas were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boise State only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 80-77. Fordham got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:30 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Abdou Tsimbila put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

North Texas dropped to 5-3 and Fordham fell to 4-5.

North Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

North Texas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

