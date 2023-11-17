Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Auburn 1-1, Notre Dame 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Notre Dame has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Notre Dame might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Notre Dame last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts.

Despite the loss, Notre Dame had strong showings from Carey Booth, who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks, and Julian Roper II, who scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Notre Dame was Braeden Shrewsberry's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Auburn proved on Friday. They strolled past the Lions with points to spare, taking the game 86-71.

Johni Broome was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. K.D. Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Fighting Irish's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Tigers, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-21-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Notre Dame is expected to lose their third matchup, which is bad news given the team's subpar 2-12 record as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $612.47. Auburn ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 20-4 when favored last season.

Odds

Auburn is a big 14.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Injury Report for Notre Dame

Kebba Njie: Game-Time Decision (Hand)

Injury Report for Auburn

No Injury Information