Who's Playing
Oklahoma Sooners @ Okla. State Cowboys
Current Records: Oklahoma 18-8, Okla. State 12-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Oklahoma has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 67-57 to the Jayhawks on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Oklahoma in their matchups with the Jayhawks: they've now lost seven in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalon Moore, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.
Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Okla. State proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Bearcats with a 80-76 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Okla. State.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Okla. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quion Williams, who scored 12 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamyron Keller, who scored 15 points.
The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the Cowboys, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-14.
Oklahoma didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cowboys in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Okla. State 62
- Mar 08, 2023 - Okla. State 57 vs. Oklahoma 49
- Feb 01, 2023 - Okla. State 71 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Jan 18, 2023 - Okla. State 72 vs. Oklahoma 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Okla. State 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Okla. State 64 vs. Oklahoma 55
- Mar 01, 2021 - Okla. State 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - Okla. State 94 vs. Oklahoma 90
- Feb 22, 2020 - Okla. State 83 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Okla. State 69