Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oklahoma 18-8, Okla. State 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oklahoma has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 67-57 to the Jayhawks on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Oklahoma in their matchups with the Jayhawks: they've now lost seven in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalon Moore, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Okla. State proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Bearcats with a 80-76 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Okla. State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Okla. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quion Williams, who scored 12 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamyron Keller, who scored 15 points.

The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the Cowboys, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-14.

Oklahoma didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cowboys in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.