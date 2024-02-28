Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: UCF 14-12, Okla. State 12-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Okla. State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Sooners on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 84-82 to the Sooners on a last-minute jump shot From Javian McCollum. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Okla. State was the slight favorite coming in.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Eric Dailey Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Quion Williams was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, UCF finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 75-61 win over the Red Raiders on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as UCF's was.

UCF can attribute much of their success to Darius Johnson, who scored 16 points along with five assists and four steals. Johnson is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jaylin Sellers, who scored 15 points.

The Cowboys' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-15. As for the Knights, their victory bumped their record up to 14-12.

Okla. State came up short against the Knights in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 60-56. Will Okla. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.