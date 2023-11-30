Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UC Davis 3-2, Oregon State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game UC Davis was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, the Aggies came up short against the Hornets and fell 69-63.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-51 walloping at the hands of the Panthers.

The Aggies' win bumped their season record to 3-2 while the Hornets' defeat dropped theirs to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Davis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

UC Davis beat Oregon State 71-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Will UC Davis repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.