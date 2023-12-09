Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-6, PFW 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

SE Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the PFW Mastodons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact SE Missouri State proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Hornets, posting a 95-45 victory at home.

Meanwhile, PFW waltzed into Wednesday's match with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Screaming Eagles by a score of 70-57.

The Redhawks' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Mastodons, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

SE Missouri State suffered a grim 89-68 defeat to PFW when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can SE Missouri State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SE Missouri State.