Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Missouri 5-2, Pittsburgh 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.06

What to Know

Missouri has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Tigers beat the Greyhounds 78-70. With that victory, Missouri brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Noah Carter, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Anthony Robinson II was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Pittsburgh has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 25 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Beavers on Friday as the Panthers made off with a 76-51 victory.

Pittsburgh got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Zack Austin out in front who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ishmael Leggett, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Missouri is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Missouri and Pittsburgh are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 88.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Pittsburgh

Papa Amadou Kante: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Missouri