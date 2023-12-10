Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Brown 3-8, Providence 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Providence is 3-0 against Brown since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Providence Friars will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The timing is sure in Providence's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Brown has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Providence faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the Sooners.

Despite their defeat, Providence saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Carter, who scored 17 points along with 5 blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Josh Oduro was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Brown proved on Wednesday. They skirted past the Rams 67-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Brown to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kino Lilly Jr., who scored 22 points.

Their wins bumped the Friars to 7-2 and the Sooners to 8-0.

Looking forward, Providence is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Providence has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown , though, as they've only drained 41.6% of theirs this season. Given Providence's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a big 15.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Providence has won all of the games they've played against Brown in the last 8 years.