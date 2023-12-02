Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Rhode Island 5-2, Providence 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $45.90

What to Know

Rhode Island has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Providence Friars at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Rhode Island in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, the Rams didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bulldogs, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Rhode Island was down 18 points with 5:25 left in the first half.

Rhode Island's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luis Kortright led the charge by scoring 15 points along with 5 rebounds. Zek Montgomery was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Providence had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 86-52 win over the Seahawks at home. With that victory, Providence brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Providence's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ticket Gaines, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Bryce Hopkins, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Rams pushed their record up to 5-2 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Friars, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Providence is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This will be Rhode Island's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Rhode Island has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a big 13.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Rhode Island.