Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Grambling State 17-14, Purdue 28-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:25 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:25 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grambling State Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a SWAC postseason contest. Grambling State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Grambling State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They walked away with an 88-81 victory over the Bobcats. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 14:37 mark of the second half, when Grambling State was facing a 53-39 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Grambling State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jourdan Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimel Cofer, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Purdue's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to the Badgers. The matchup was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but Purdue couldn't quite close it out.

Zach Edey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 22 or more points the last ten times he's played.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 21-14 record this season. As for the Boilermakers, their defeat dropped their record down to 29-4.