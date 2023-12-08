Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Navy 2-5, Quinnipiac 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will head out on the road to face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 79-77.

Despite the loss, Navy had strong showings from Austin Benigni, who scored 21 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds, and Donovan Draper, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 75-68 win over the Purple Eagles on Sunday. The win was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 93-73 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Midshipmen's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.8 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

While only Quinnipiac took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Navy might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a solid 6-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

