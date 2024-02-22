Halftime Report

Rhode Island has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Rhode Island leads 42-40 over the Spiders.

Rhode Island came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Richmond 18-7, Rhode Island 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Richmond Spiders and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island does have the home-court advantage, but Richmond is expected to win by four points.

George Wash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Colonials 90-74. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Richmond did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Neal Quinn, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Quinn didn't help Richmond's cause all that much against the Minutemen on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jordan King, who scored 24 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Ramblers on Sunday and fell 77-67. Rhode Island has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Brandon Weston, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Rhode Island struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Spiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Richmond was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 64-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Richmond is a 4-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Rhode Island.