Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-9, Rider 1-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will be playing in front of their home fans against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for Rider and eight for Stonehill College.

The point spread may have favored Rider last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags. Rider found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Skyhawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-63 loss to the Seawolves on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Broncs' loss dropped their record down to 1-7. As for the Skyhawks, the last time they won on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now lost seven straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-9.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Rider is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be Stonehill College's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-7 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Rider is a big 9-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Rider won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.