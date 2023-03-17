Who's Playing

VCU @ Saint Mary's

Regular Season Records: VCU 27-7; Saint Mary's 26-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the #19 Saint Mary's Gaels are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 17 at MVP Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. VCU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Gaels will be looking to right the ship.

The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. VCU took down Dayton 68-56. VCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jalen DeLoach led the charge as he posted a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, a win for Saint Mary's just wasn't in the stars last Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-51 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by guard Logan Johnson, who had 20 points.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: VCU comes into the matchup boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.9. But the Gaels enter the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $575.00

Odds

The Gaels are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.