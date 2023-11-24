Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Merrimack 2-2, Samford 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $150.00

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Merrimack Warriors at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Pete Hanna Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Samford proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Hornets 99-67 at home. With that victory, Samford brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors got the win against the Aggies on Wednesday by a conclusive 96-73. The win was just what Merrimack needed coming off of a 76-52 defeat in their prior contest.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31 points. As for the Warriors, their victory bumped their record up to 2-2.

Merrimack and Samford pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Friday, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Merrimack might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Merrimack struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Samford is a big 10.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Samford

Injury Report for Merrimack

Malik Edmead: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

No Injury Information