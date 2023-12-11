Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: New Orleans 4-5, San Fran. 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

New Orleans has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the San Fran. Dons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. New Orleans might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

New Orleans pushed their score all the way to 82, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 87-82 to the Spartans.

Jah Short put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Jordan Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Dons beat the Commodores 73-60 on Wednesday.

San Fran. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ndewedo Newbury out in front who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Marcus Williams, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Privateers now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Dons, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

While only San Fran. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for San Fran., as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Orleans and San Fran. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Orleans hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 19.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

