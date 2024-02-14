Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Air Force after losing five in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Air Force leads 34-31 over the Spartans. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Air Force came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Air Force 8-15, San Jose State 8-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for San Jose State and five for the Falcons.

San Jose State was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 66-47 punch to the gut against the Rams. San Jose State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-19.

Alvaro Cardenas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals. He didn't help San Jose State's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 68-66. The match was a 28-28 toss-up at halftime, but Air Force couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, Air Force saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rytis Petraitis, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Petraitis didn't help Air Force's cause all that much against the Aztecs on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jeffrey Mills, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

The Spartans have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Falcons, they dropped their record down to 8-15 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: San Jose State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Odds

San Jose State is a 3-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

San Jose State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.