Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Fresno State and the Spartans will finish this one. Fresno State has jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against the Spartans.

If Fresno State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Fresno State 9-13, San Jose State 8-14

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Fresno State is 9-1 against the Spartans since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Fresno State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Fresno State lost a heartbreaker to the Rams when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Bulldogs took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Despite the loss, Fresno State got a solid performance out of Donavan Yap Jr., who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Yap Jr. didn't help Fresno State's cause all that much against the Rebels on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Isaiah Hill was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Spartans lost to the Wolf Pack, and the Spartans lost bad. The score wound up at 90-60. San Jose State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

San Jose State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 14 points. Cardenas didn't help San Jose State's cause all that much against the Aggies on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 9-12.

Fresno State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 85-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

San Jose State is a slight 2-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Fresno State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.