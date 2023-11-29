Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Tarleton State 4-2, SF Austin 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers last Tuesday.

After some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three contests, SF Austin finally fizzled out. They took a serious blow against the Aggies, falling 79-49. It was supposed to be a close match, and SF Austin was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Utah State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SF Austin struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Utah State racked up 20.

Meanwhile, everything went the Texans' way against the Roadrunners on Wednesday as the Texans made off with a 59-40 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

SF Austin beat Tarleton State 65-60 in their previous meeting back in February. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Tarleton State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 9-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin and Tarleton State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.