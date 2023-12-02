Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Saint Louis 5-3, Southern Illinois 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.73

What to Know

Saint Louis has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 3:30 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Billikens couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 81-76.

Gibson Jimerson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 5 assists. He scored a full 36.8% of Saint Louis' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Meadows Jr., who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Illinois found out the hard way on Tuesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 77-48 bruising that the Sycamores dished out on Tuesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Clarence Rupert, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Billikens' loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Salukis, their loss dropped their record down to 4-2.

In addition to losing their last games, Saint Louis and Southern Illinois failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Saint Louis' first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Louis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a solid 6-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois and Saint Louis both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.