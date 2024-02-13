Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: N. Carolina 19-5, Syracuse 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Carolina is 8-2 against the Orange since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Despite being away, N. Carolina is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Miami typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday N. Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Hurricanes 75-72.

N. Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Davis, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Elliot Cadeau was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-68 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Quadir Copeland, who scored 13 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

The Tar Heels are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Orange, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for N. Carolina against the Orange in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 103-67 victory. With N. Carolina ahead 52-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 8-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.