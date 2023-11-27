Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Houston Chr. 0-4, TCU 5-0

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for TCU. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. One thing working in TCU's favor is that they have posted big point totals every time they've taken the court this season.

TCU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Braves 93-74.

Among those leading the charge was JaKobe Coles, who scored 20 points along with 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Emanuel Miller, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Cowboys on the road and fell 92-65. Houston Chr. was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Okla. State racked up 24.

The Horned Frogs have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-0 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.4 points per game. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

While only Houston Chr. took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 34.5 points. Monday's match will be their sixth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 35.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

TCU has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 8 years.