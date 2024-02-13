Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, TCU looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead West Virginia 47-35.

If TCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-7 in no time. On the other hand, West Virginia will have to make due with an 8-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: West Virginia 8-15, TCU 16-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 12th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

TCU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 71-59 to the Cyclones on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points TCU has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, TCU had strong showings from Emanuel Miller, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, and JaKobe Coles, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 22 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact West Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Mountaineers lost to the Longhorns, and the Mountaineers lost bad. The score wound up at 94-58. West Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-30.

Despite the loss, West Virginia had strong showings from Jesse Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds, and Noah Farrakhan, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.

The Horned Frogs' defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for the Mountaineers, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-15.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: TCU just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given TCU's sizable advantage in that area, the Mountaineers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on West Virginia against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-14-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to TCU's 13-9.

Odds

TCU is a big 12.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.