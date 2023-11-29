Halftime Report

Tennessee Tech is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Western Carolina.

Tennessee Tech has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-0, Tennessee Tech 2-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Tennessee Tech will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Golden Eagles beat the Blue Hose 79-75.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They took down the Lions 81-63.

The Golden Eagles' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 2-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.0 points per game. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Carolina is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Catamounts slightly, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last 4 years.