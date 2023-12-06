Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: DePaul 1-6, Texas A&M 6-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.69

What to Know

Texas A&M will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the DePaul Blue Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Aggies came up short against the Cavaliers and fell 59-47.

Texas A&M's loss came about despite a quality game from Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Virginia only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a painful 99-80 loss at the hands of the Cyclones.

Jeremiah Oden put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Chico Carter Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 6-2 and the Cavaliers to 6-1.

Not only did DePaul and Texas A&M lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This will be DePaul's first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 19.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.