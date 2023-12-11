Who's Playing

Jarvis Chr. Bulldogs @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Jarvis Chr. 0-1, Texas State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. They will take on the Jarvis Chr. Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Texas State was expected to have a tough go of it last Thursday, and, well, they did. Their painful 77-58 loss to the Longhorns might stick with them for a while. Texas State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dylan Dawson, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Chr. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Bulldogs lost to the Cardinals back in November, and the Bulldogs lost bad. The score wound up at 114-66. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jarvis Chr. in their matchups with Lamar: they've now lost three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 3-5 and the Longhorns to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jarvis Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.