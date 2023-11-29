Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, The Citadel looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 40-28.

If The Citadel keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-4 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-4, The Citadel 3-4

How To Watch

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers' road trip will continue as they head out to face The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at McAlister Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Buccaneers lost to the Demon Deacons on the road by a decisive 71-56 margin.

Meanwhile, The Citadel unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Camels.

The Buccaneers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, The Citadel and Charleston Southern failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, The Citadel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Charleston Southern's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

The Citadel is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 30, 2022 - The Citadel 76 vs. Charleston Southern 73

Injury Report for The Citadel

Injury Report for Charleston Southern

Tres Berry: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information