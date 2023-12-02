Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: George Mason 6-1, Toledo 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

George Mason has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will challenge the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. George Mason has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, a fact George Mason proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 86-68 win over the Highlanders.

George Mason can attribute much of their success to Ronald Polite III, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals. Polite III continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Darius Maddox was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Toledo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Sycamores by a score of 76-74.

The Patriots pushed their record up to 6-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Rockets, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

While only Toledo took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be George Mason's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Toledo is a 4-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.