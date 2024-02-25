Halftime Report

Charlotte fell flat on their face against the Tigers last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Charlotte has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Golden Hurricane 42-31.

If Charlotte keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-9 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 13-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Charlotte 17-9, Tulsa 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, things could have been worse for the Golden Hurricane, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-63 loss to the Shockers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from PJ Haggerty, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Tyshawn Archie, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Charlotte's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 76-52 walloping at the hands of the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Charlotte has scored all season.

Like Charlotte, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Dishon Jackson led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Charlotte struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Memphis pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season. As for the 49ers, their loss dropped their record down to 17-9.

Tulsa came up short against the 49ers when the teams last played back in January, falling 84-76. Will Tulsa have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Charlotte is a slight 2-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last 2 years.