Lipscomb Bisons @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Lipscomb 6-3, UCF 4-2

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

The Lipscomb Bisons will head out on the road to face off against the UCF Knights at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, the Bisons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mocs, taking the game 82-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lipscomb.

Among those leading the charge was Will Pruitt, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds. Derrin Boyd was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UCF's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Hatters by a score of 85-82. UCF didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UCF's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaylin Sellers, who scored 34 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Darius Johnson, who scored 15 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Bisons pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.3 points per game. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.