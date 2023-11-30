Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Illinois State 3-3, UIC 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds and the UIC Flames will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Credit Union 1 Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Illinois State found out the hard way last Wednesday. They suffered a grim 74-49 defeat to the Raiders. Illinois State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UIC unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They lost 58-57 to the Spartans on a last-minute free throw From Donovan Atwell. UIC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped the Redbirds to 3-3 and the Raiders to 2-4.

Illinois State will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. Currently 6-0 against the spread, UIC has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Illinois State is only 1-4 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UIC is a solid 6-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UIC.