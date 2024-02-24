Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Colo. State 20-7, UNLV 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Colo. State and the Rebels are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Colo. State is expected to lose this one by one point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Colo. State's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Lobos by a score of 68-66.

Despite the defeat, Colo. State had strong showings from Isaiah Stevens, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, and Joel Scott, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Scott pulled down ten or more rebounds.

UNLV was handed a three-point loss in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Falcons on Wednesday. The Rebels put a hurting on the Falcons on the road to the tune of 72-43. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, as UNLV's was.

UNLV's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rob Whaley Jr., who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keylan Boone, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 20-7. As for the Rebels, they pushed their record up to 15-10 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UNLV took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting Colo. State against the spread as while they're 15-11 ATS overall, they're only 2-6 against the Rebels in their most recent matchups.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 1-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

UNLV and Colo. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.