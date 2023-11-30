Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, USC looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Washington 52-33.

If USC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Washington will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-5, USC 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.96

What to Know

After two games on the road, USC is heading back home. They will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Trojans lost 72-70 to the Sooners on a last-minute layup From Otega Oweh. USC has struggled against Oklahoma recently, as their match on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

USC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kobe Johnson, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals, and Boogie Ellis who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-72 to the Cougars.

The losing side was boosted by Ethan Price, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Trojans' loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 1-5 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, USC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: USC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

USC is a big 17.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Injury Report for USC

Bronny James: Out (Chest)

Injury Report for Eastern Washington

No Injury Information