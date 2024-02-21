Halftime Report

Utah State fell flat on their face against the Rams last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Utah State has jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against the Aztecs.

Utah State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Diego State 20-6, Utah State 21-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.99

What to Know

San Diego State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. San Diego State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego State proved. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Lobos. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Jaedon LeDee, who scored 23 points along with four steals. LeDee hasn't dropped below 20 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Utah State faltered in their match on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 75-55 defeat at the hands of the Rams.

Despite their loss, Utah State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Osobor didn't help Utah State's cause all that much against the Cowboys on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Ian Martinez was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Aztecs' victory was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 20-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.6 points per game. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 21-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Utah State.

Odds

Utah State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.