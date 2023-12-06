Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Diego 6-3, Utah State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $14.95

What to Know

Utah State will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the San Diego Toreros at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Saturday, the Aggies earned a 79-69 win over the Anteaters.

Mason Falslev was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Martinez, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego found out the hard way on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 88-64 to the Cardinal.

San Diego's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Deuce Turner, who scored 12 points along with 4 steals, and Wayne McKinney III who scored 10 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Aggies pushed their record up to 7-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.0 points per game. As for the Toreros, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

As mentioned, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah State is a big 19.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.