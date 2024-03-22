Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: TCU 20-11, Utah State 26-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to clash at 9:55 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Mountain West postseason contest. TCU does have the home-court advantage, but Utah State is expected to win by four points.

Utah State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 86-70 bruising from the Aztecs. Utah State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Great Osobor, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. Ian Martinez was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.8% worse than the opposition, a fact TCU found out the hard way last Thursday. The match between them and the Cougars wasn't a total blowout, but with the Horned Frogs falling 60-45 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points TCU has scored all season.

Even though they lost, TCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 30 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 27-6. As for the Horned Frogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-12.

Odds

TCU is a 4-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.