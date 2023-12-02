Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-2, Utah State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

What to Know

After four games on the road, Utah State is heading back home. They will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Utah State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Aggies earned a 81-76 win over the Billikens.

Among those leading the charge was Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 66-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 6-1 and the Billikens to 5-3.

While only Utah State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. UC Irvine might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 53.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've drained 48.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 6-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UC Irvine.