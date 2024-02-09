Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Utah Valley after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tarleton State 40-28. Utah Valley took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Utah Valley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, Tarleton State will have to make due with a 15-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Tarleton State 15-7, Utah Valley 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at UCCU Center. Utah Valley is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Texans will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Wolverines were the victim of a bruising 86-67 defeat at the hands of the Antelopes.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, a fact Tarleton State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 75-64.

The Wolverines have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season. As for the Texans, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Utah Valley beat the Texans 72-58 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Utah Valley repeat their success, or do the Texans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah Valley is a 3.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.