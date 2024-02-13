Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Florida State 13-10, Va. Tech 13-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.05

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Florida State Seminoles and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Cassell Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell to the Cavaliers 80-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida State in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Florida State had strong showings from Jamir Watkins, who scored 21 points along with two steals and two blocks, and Chandler Jackson, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Florida State was Darin Green Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 74-66 to the Fighting Irish. Va. Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Hunter Cattoor, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Mylyjael Poteat, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Seminoles' defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 13-10. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 13-10.

Florida State will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Florida State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hokies in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Va. Tech is a 5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.