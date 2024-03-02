Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Wake Forest 18-10, Va. Tech 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.47

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Cassell Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Wake Forest was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, the Demon Deacons couldn't handle the Fighting Irish and fell 70-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Efton Reid III, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Orange by a score of 84-71. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Wake Forest, Va. Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Lynn Kidd led the charge by scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds. Kidd didn't help Va. Tech's cause all that much against the Panthers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Sean Pedulla, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Demon Deacons' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-10. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Hokies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season.

Wake Forest took their victory against the Hokies when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 86-63. With Wake Forest ahead 44-24 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Va. Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.