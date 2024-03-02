Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for VMI after losing 11 in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Wofford. VMI took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

VMI came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Wofford 16-14, VMI 4-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Cameron Hall. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Bulldogs with a sharp 91-69 victory. With that victory, Wofford brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 11th straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 100-58 loss at the hands of the Spartans. VMI has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 16-14. As for the Keydets, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-26.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford skirted past the Keydets 87-85 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wofford is a big 15-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terriers, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.